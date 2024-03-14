In an oblique reference to the CPIM and Congress, founder of Tipra Motha and Royal Scion Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma has asserted that the parties have no chance to win any election, not only in Tripura but also in other parts of the state.



After arriving at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport in Agartala along with East and West Tripura BJP candidates including Biplab Kumar Deb and Kriti Singh Debbarma, Pradyot said that the decision was made after a series of meetings between BJP and Tipra Motha.

“We have signed a historic agreement, and such agreements have happened earlier too. I am very happy and glad that a candidate from our side, my sister, has been chosen to represent. I don’t want any blockade in implementing our agreement, and we want to send the right person. After discussions with BJP and Tipra Motha, we have decided that she will be the best candidate who will work to solve our problems within a timeframe,” he said.



Also Read: Tripura: BJP declares Pradyot’s elder sister Kriti Singh Debbarma as candidate for East Tripura (ST) seat

Pradyot stated that he doesn’t want to engage in politics with his own people, but he will confront those who have wronged him.

"I love my people. I am fighting for my people. There are some people who have ruled for over 25 years, and it's clear who worked for whom. They have no chance to win," he told reporters.

Meanwhile, Kriti Singh Debbarma, Pradyot’s elder sister and a candidate contesting from the East Tripura (ST) seat for BJP, said, “We are all here to work for the people of Tripura, and I will give my best to fulfil everything.”