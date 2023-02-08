The voting on postal ballot in Tripura has begun from today, February 8 and would continue till February 12.



Speaking with reporters, Tripura Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Kiran Gitte said that all the polling officials, security personnel, drivers and other staff engaged with election works will cast their vote on postal ballot.



“Till yesterday we have collected around 40, 000 of Form 12 application. From today voting on ballot paper started and would continue till 12 February”, siad Gitte.



He said that an Agartala the office of the CEO have set up 13 rooms in Sishubihar School for postal ballot while in 23 locations such kind of centre have opened.



“We have arranged all kind of facilities so that all the people engaged with the election work can exercise their franchise. I want to appeal who ever didn’t submit their Form 12 to submit it as soon as possible. Last time we have also seen many officials couldn’t cast their vote before poll. We have also inspected along with DM and SP. We are hoping the crowd on the first day will star reducing after 3 PM”, said the CEO.



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