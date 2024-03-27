Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth are rumored to have tied the knot in a secret wedding ceremony, according to a report . The couple reportedly exchanged vows on Wednesday, March 27, in Telangana, at the Sri Ranganayakaswamy temple in Srirangapuram, Wanaparthy District.

While neither Aditi nor Siddharth has officially confirmed their marriage, sources suggest that they may soon share their first pictures as a married couple.

The romance between Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth is said to have blossomed during the filming of "Maha Samudram." Although they have been frequently spotted together, attending various events such as Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa’s wedding in Chandigarh and Sharwanand’s engagement in Hyderabad, the couple has neither confirmed nor denied their relationship in public.

Addressing dating rumors in an earlier interview with Mid-day, Aditi stated, "Since I’m working I am not looking at that. People will talk and you can’t stop them from talking...I think it’s ok."

In October 2023, Siddharth shared a heartfelt birthday tribute to Aditi during her 37th birthday celebration, referring to her as his partner in the post.

The alleged secret wedding has sparked curiosity among fans, awaiting official confirmation or denial from the couple themselves.