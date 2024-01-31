The teaser for Bhumi Pednekar's upcoming movie, Bhakshak, which means "predator," was unveiled on Wednesday. In the movie, Bhumi plays an investigative journalist on a mission to uncover the perpetrators of a female sexual assault case in a shelter home. Pulkit directs Bhakshak.

The sinister side of a girl's shelter home managed by Aditya Srivastava, also known as Bansi Sahu, is shown in the trailer for Bhaktshak. Bhumi defies everyone's advise and takes up the lawsuit to reveal the truth. The movie is based on real-life occurrences.

Surya Sharma, Sai Tamhankar, and Sanjay Mishra are also featured in Bhakshak. Red Chillies Entertainment, led by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma, is supporting it. Shah Rukh Khan posted the teaser to Instagram along with the statement, "A story of resilience that needs to be told." On February 9th, Bhakshak, a movie based on real events, will only be available on Netflix".

Talking about the film, Bhumi recently told news agency ANI about her experience of stepping into the shoes of a journalist. She said, “Journalism is a difficult career...it needs a lot of courage to ask the right questions, especially to the people who are in power. To ask questions fearlessly definitely needs a lot of courage… I salute the journalists out there for doing their job with integrity and fearlessness. I have learned a lot by working on this film. I feel honoured.”

"Working on Bhakshak was quite challenging as it is based on a sensitive and hard-hitting topic. The film asks questions at a core level that is bound to shake one's conscience. I hope the film sparks conversations that lead to meaningful change. The film sheds light on the crimes against the children," she also added.