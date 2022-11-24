Boycott Bollywood ruled the Twitter trend for months and went into oblivion. But Richa Chadha's remark on Armed Forces has given the boycott drive a new fuel.

Fukrey is one of Richa's career highlights, and it also stars her husband Ali Faizal. Earlier, two versions were also successful at the box office.

However, with the boycott call resurfacing, and as shown on social media, it may have a severe influence on the launch and success of Fukrey 3.

Masaan actress Richa Chadha is experiencing backlash on social media for her 'Galwan' tweet, in which she reacted to Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi's statement that the Indian Army is ready to execute orders such as retaking Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

'Galwan says hi,' the actor tweeted sharing a post on the statement which has now sparked a controversy.

Netizens are slamming the actor for mocking the Indian Army and dismissing the sacrifice of the jawans in the 2020 Galwan clash between India and China. BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa termed the tweet "disgraceful" and stated, "Disgraceful Tweet. Should be withdrawn at the earliest. Insulting our armed forces is not justified."

Disgraceful Tweet. Should be withdrawn at the earliest. Insulting our armed forces is not justified. https://t.co/eetOjHrDor — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) November 23, 2022

Hey #RichaChadha, you will repent for this disgusting comment on Galwan Bravehearts. Your next movie #Fukrey 3 is releasing next month... Right? Just wait & watch.... agar bheekh na mangwai toh kehna ???? #BoycottBollywood”, one user wrote.

Hey #RichaChadha, you will repent for this disgusting comment on Galwan bravehearts.

Your next movie #Fukrey 3 is releasing next month... Right?

Just wait & watch.... agar bheekh na mangwai toh kehna 😠😡#BoycottBollywood pic.twitter.com/TLIzqyekXb — Stranger (@amarDgreat) November 24, 2022

Shiv Sena spokesman (Uddhav faction) Anand Dubey asked that Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Home Minister Amit Shah take stern action against the actor's 'anti-national' remark.

Former BJYM National Vice President Neeraj Jain also chastised Richa Chadha for her tweet and urged social media users to report the actor's account for making derogatory remarks about the Indian Army.

Another user wrote, "Mocking the sacrifice of our soldiers at Galwan valley. Shameful & disgraceful."

Mocking the sacrifice of our soldiers at Galwan valley. Shameful & disgraceful. https://t.co/DfQC9LISS4 — Anshika🧋 (@anshika_juneja) November 23, 2022

"Galwan says hi" writes Richa Chadha in response to a statement by a commanding officer on POK. Disrespecting those who gave their lives for India. Mocking the Indian army. She proves once again there is no limit to how low this industry can sink. A boycott is all they are worth. — Kavita (@Sassy_Hindu) November 24, 2022

It needs mention here that Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi, commander of the Northern Army, stated on November 22 that the Indian Army is ready to carry out any order issued by the Government of India, including retaking Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The actor recently married Ali Fazal and hosted their wedding receptions and parties in Delhi and Lucknow.