With the soulful tune of Hansraj Raghuwanshi's Oonchi Oonchi Waadi' song, showcasing a spirtual connection between Lord Shiva and Pankaj Tripathi, Amit Rai's spiritual treat OMG 2 starts. Chanting Lord Shiva's name, Kanti Sharan Mudgal (Pankaj Tripathi) start his day but the twist turned where he learned that his 16-year-old son is being hospitalized after taking three pills to treat erectile dysfunction.

Upon confrontation, Kanti realizes that his son has been a victim of misinformation and misguidance. Kanti then decides to take on everyone responsible by dragging them to court in-oder to prove the act which his son did is not wrong".

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Then comes the messenger of God, Akshay Kumar with his mesmerizing and sacred bull ride referred as 'Nandi'. Akshay Kumar emerged from water while the crowd at the Shiv Mandir hanting 'Samvu Samvu' enthusiastically.

A cinematic masterpiece that awakens the senses and leaves an enduring impression on the soul, "OMG2" is an incredible tour de force that makes daring forays into the worlds of religion and 'secret' truths of society as well as harmonious symphony of thought-provocation.

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'OMG 2' gracefully transitions from lampooning organized religion to addressing a pressing sensitive topic with finesse, tackling sex education within schools and families. The movie is entertaining to watch because of the way that courtroom drama and humorous conversation are woven together. The film successfully teaches viewers about sex education through deft humour, guaranteeing a relatable connection. The historical context is intriguing because it shows how the British educational system weakened sex education, which was formerly common. The Mahakaleshwar jyotirlinga-recognized city of Ujjain serves as the setting for the film, which captivates with stunning Bhasmarti scenery and images of the temples.

Akshay Kumar's portrayal as a divine messenger from Shivlog adds a unique touch and radiates a magnetic energy, forging an emotional connection that leaves an indelible mark. Anchored by a captivating performance from the versatile Pankaj Tripathi, this movie is a testament to the art of storytelling. Tripathi holds the entire film on his shoulders single-handedly. Strong actors like Kumar, Gautam, Govil, Namdev, and Malhotra too are left fretting in front of Tripathis performance. His wit, eyes, and relaxed state of mind make his believable and commendable performance do the job.

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Pin drop silence took over the cinemas where Akshay Kumar emerges from the dust doing a tandav and a Dambru in his hand is breath-taking. The masterful blend of humor, drama, and contemplation in his character is appealing to the heart and intellect in equal measure.

Court Room Drama between Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi is the highlight of the film, converstations of Kanti Sharan and his wife brings laughter on our face. Oonchi Oonchi Wadi and Har Har Mahadev, for example, have incredibly lovely and entrancing soundtracks.

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One scene in particular, in which Pankaj Tripathi's character interacts with a sex worker, stands out as a moving masterpiece. This scene serves as a perfect example of the movie's ability to deftly explore intricate societal issues while presenting a combination of reflection and unvarnished reality.

While tackling taboos, the movie deftly incorporates Hindu iconography but avoids some historical details. While OMG 2 occasionally fails to capture the right chemistry between god and devotee, its candour, charm, and timely story make it worth seeing.