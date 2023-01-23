Fans of Shah Rukh Khan on January 22 were overjoyed after they witness their favourite actor returning to the big screen after a four-year absence.

While there are still a few days until they may see him in action, the superstar astonished his fans on January 22 evening by welcoming them from the roof of his residence Mannat!

SRK addressed the throngs of admirers gathered outside his home and even uploaded the footage on social media. A red car was seen getting stranded among the sea of supporters outside SRK's mansion in Mumbai in the footage.

SRK noted on how the red car got trapped in the centre while sharing the video on Instagram. He wrote, “Thank you for a lovely Sunday evening… sorry but I hope ki laal gaadi waalon ne apni kursi ki peti baandh li thhi. Book your tickets to #Pathaan and I will see you there next…”

Also Read: Twitter users school Assam CM over his statement “Who is Shah Rukh Khan”

Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, received its debut teaser on Tuesday. Fans of Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham are delighted to see them in a film together.

Pathaan will hit the theatres on January 25, and fans have been anticipating the teaser with bated breath. Pathaan's trailer is now out, as promised by the actor and the filmmakers. Those who were left wanting more following the film's teaser on November 2nd are in for a treat.

Also Read: How Pathaan's arrival has spoiled the box office collection of Avatar 2

It needs mention here that earlier on January 11 Fans of the actor waited in line to greet him at his hotel, and King Khan welcomed them with open arms.

One of SRK's fans shared images from his meeting with the celebrity on Twitter. In one of the images, the fan, Jatin Gupta, is seen kissing the actor on the cheek while humbly smiling and patting his head.

He also revealed that the Pathaan actor allowed fans inside his hotel room at 2 a.m. and gave them enough time to converse with him and take photographs with him.