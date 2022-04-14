Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have tied the knot with Punjabi wedding customs at the former’s house in Mumbai. The ceremony was attended by the family members and the close friends of the couple including Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, Akash-Shloka Ambani, Soni Razdan, Neetu Kapoor, Pooja Bhatt, Armaan Jain-Anisha Jain, Rima Jain, Neila Devi, and Anushka Ranjan among others.

The pictures of Alia and Ranbir as the newly married couple are expected to be out by 7 pm today. The couple reportedly took their pheras at 3:30 pm in the presence of their family members. While the wedding was small, the families have planned an extravagant reception for the couple where the who’s who of the film industry will be present to bless the newlyweds.

As per various media reports, the wedding reception is expected to take place at Taj Colaba where a perfect red-carpet event has been set up for the guests and the media. While their fans can’t wait to see the first glimpse of Ranbir and Alia as the bride-groom, many reports suggest that they have chosen Sabyasachi-designed outfits in the shades of beige and golden for their big day.