AstraZeneca announced on Tuesday, May 7, the global withdrawal of its Covid-19 vaccine, citing a 'surplus of available updated vaccines' since the pandemic.

The company also stated its intention to withdraw the marketing authorizations of the vaccine Vaxzevria within Europe.

Media reports note that AstraZeneca has previously acknowledged in court documents that the vaccine may cause side-effects such as blood clots and low blood platelet counts. AstraZeneca applied to withdraw the vaccine on March 5, with the withdrawal coming into effect on May 7.

The company, listed in London, has shifted towards respiratory syncytial virus vaccines and obesity drugs following a growth slowdown due to a decline in Covid-19 medicine sales.

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