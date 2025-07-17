Imphal flyover repairs begin tonight to enhance safety

Authorities have announced that repairs to the Imphal flyover, including the Bir Tikendrajit Flyover (Uripok Side), will commence tonight at 10 PM.

The announcement was made during a meeting chaired by Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at Raj Bhavan, Imphal.

In a formal second meeting, the Uripok Apunba Lup (UAL) discussed critical infrastructure issues in the Uripok Assembly Constituency with the Governor. The discussion followed a memorandum submitted by UAL on July 1, 2025, which outlined problems such as heavy traffic congestion, inadequate street lighting, and damaged roads, including Uripok Kangchup Road. Officials from the Directorate of MAHUD, Public Works Department (PWD), Traffic Police, and MSPDCL attended the meeting to plan urgent repairs and improve street lighting for safer and smoother travel.



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Uripok, an important area hosting key institutions like the Imphal West Deputy Commissioner’s office, National Institute of Technology (NIT), Central Agricultural University (CAU), and Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), has faced challenges due to poor road conditions worsened by ongoing sewage projects.

These issues have caused difficulties for commuters, office workers, and patients visiting RIMS, especially at night due to insufficient lighting. The Governor assured full support to address these concerns, recognising Uripok’s significance as a center for healthcare, education, and administration.

The flyover repairs starting tonight aim to fix damaged potholes, reduce traffic congestion, and enhance public safety. Additional development work, including street lighting improvements and further road repairs, is scheduled to begin by the end of this month to strengthen Uripok’s infrastructure for the benefit of residents and visitors.