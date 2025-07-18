Imphal Municipal Corporation transforms kitchen waste to organic compost-87

The Imphal Municipal Corporation has achieved a significant milestone by converting organic waste into Organic Compost-87, now available for sale at Rs 16 per kg.

Packaged in 5 kg bags, this nutrient-rich compost is derived from kitchen waste collected daily from residents across Imphal city.

The IMC has implemented an efficient waste management system, with trucks collecting kitchen waste house-to-house. This waste is transported to the solid waste management plant in Lamdeng, Imphal West, where the kitchen wastes were segregated before treatment in compost pits for 2-3 months. The resulting Organic Compost-87 is suitable for kitchen gardening, horticulture, and farming, promoting sustainable agricultural practices.



Also Read: Manipur Governor assures development push during maiden visit to Kamjong

L Romesh Singh, Deputy Municipal Commissioner of IMC, highlighted the lab-tested quality of the compost. The quality has been verified through lab testing conducted at the ICAR Research Complex for NEH Region, Manipur Centre, Lamphelpat. The analysis report, dated 04/07/2025, details the compost's composition: pH 8.12, EC 0.31, C 23.5%, N 0.92%, C:N 25.4%, P 0.28%, K 0.51%, Ca 0.32%, Mg 0.013%, Mn 0.014%, Fe 0.126%, Cu 0.008%, and Zn 0.017%. The testing was overseen by Dr. T. Basanta Singh, Scientist (Soil Science), with analysis performed by Joyraj Nambam (M.Sc. Agronomy).

The Imphal Municipal Corporation (IMC) collects an average of 120 metric tons of solid waste per day. This kitchen waste is primarily transported to the Solid Waste Management Plant in Lamdeng.

Starting 17 July, Organic Compost-87 is available for purchase at a newly opened sale point at the IMC office in Imphal West, marking a step forward in the "Waste to Wealth" initiative.