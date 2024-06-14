The Manipur Cabinet has formed a Cabinet Sub-Committee under Rule 13 of the Rules of Business of the Government of Manipur, specifically tasked with the rehabilitation and resettlement of internally displaced persons (IDPs) within the state. The decision comes in the wake of ongoing crisis leading to internal displacement of people.

Headed by Minister of Works and YAS, K Govindas Singh, the Sub-Committee comprises Minister of Water Resources and Relief and Disaster Management Awangbow Newmai, Minister of Medical Health and FW and IPR Dr Sapam Ranjan Singh, and Minister of AH and Vety and Transport Khashim Vashum as members.

Commissioner-cum-Home Gyanprakash Huirem has been designated as the Member Secretary. The committee will directly report to the Chief Minister.

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The committee's primary objectives include identifying grievances of IDPs residing in relief camps, assessing their needs and requirements, supervising measures for their resettlement and rehabilitation, and overseeing the identification of suitable land for temporary relocation.

Furthermore, the cabinet has given the green light to conduct local elections for Autonomous District Councils (ADC), Panchayats, and Municipalities jointly around September 2024.

Views from the Hill Areas Committee (HAC) will also be sought regarding ADC elections.

Additionally, the cabinet has instructed Deputy Commissioners to expedite the assessment of flood damage within a week. Immediate relief of Rs 10,000 per flood-affected family has been approved by the cabinet.