An group of miscreants allegedly threw a hand-grenade at the residence of Th Manihar, president of the Federation of Civil Society Organisation (FOCS), located at Kongba Uchekon in the Imphal East district on Sunday, March 17

The police report states that the hand grenade was found at around 9 pm in Th Manihar's courtyard. Officers from Irilbung and Imphal East police stations responded to the incident.

They were able to safely retrieve the bomb and calm the local residents who had gathered at the scene to protest the danger posed by the explosive device.

An FIR related to this incident has been filed at the Irilbung police station.

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