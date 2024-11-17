Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma-led National People's Party (NPP) has withdrawn its support from the BJP-led government in Manipur, citing dissatisfaction with the handling of the state's ongoing ethnic violence and deteriorating law and order situation.

In an official communication addressed to BJP national president JP Nadda, Conrad Sangma, who is also the Chief Minister of Meghalaya, announced his party's decision to pull out its seven MLAs from the coalition. The letter expressed "deep concern" over the failure of Chief Minister N. Biren Singh’s government to restore normalcy amidst the ongoing crisis.

"The situation in Manipur has spiralled out of control, with innocent lives lost and communities suffering. We strongly believe that the current leadership has failed to address these critical issues," the letter stated.

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Despite the withdrawal of the NPP’s seven MLAs, the BJP-led government in Manipur remains secure. With a comfortable majority of 37 seats in the 60-member Assembly, the BJP is well above the halfway mark of 31.

Additionally, the BJP continues to enjoy the support of its regional allies and independents, including- the Naga People’s Front (NPF) with five MLAs, one JD(U) legislator, and three Independent MLAs.

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The NPP, which played a key role in the previous coalition government, has the following MLAs in the Manipur Assembly:

- Sheikh Noorul Hassan - Kshetrigao Assembly Constituency

- Khuraijam Loken Singh - Wangoi Assembly Constituency

- Irengbam Nalini Devi - Oinam Assembly Constituency

- Thongam Shanti Singh - Moirang Assembly Constituency

- Mayanglambam Rameshwar Singh - Kakching Assembly Constituency

- N. Kayisii - Tadubi Assembly Constituency

- Janghemlung Panmei - Tamenglong Assembly Constituency

Manipur continues to grapple with ethnic violence that has displaced thousands and created a volatile situation across the state. The NPP’s withdrawal adds a layer of political uncertainty to an already fragile environment.