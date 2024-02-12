Expressing about the ongoing crisis in Manipur, Chief Minister N Biren Singh stated that today’s suffering is for the betterment of tomorrow.

N Biren Singh stated this during a launching function of “Project Buniyaad-Aathmanirbharta ka Aadhar” held today at Classic Grande Imphal East.

The project was launched by the Honda India Foundation (HIF) with an objective of empowering the youth of Manipur by providing skill development and employment in the hospitality sector.

Attending the function as chief guest, N Biren Singh extended his gratitude to HIF for taking up the initiative of providing support to youth amid the state's going through trouble time. Biren also stated that concerning the youth of Manipur, he himself decided to attend the launching function of Project Buniyaad.

He further said that the current crisis is all about the struggle for existence, survival and identity. Due to the absence of visionary leaders at one point of time, the land and identity of the state were under great threat though it was courageously safeguarded by forefathers of the state.

But the present government with full commitment will protect the integrity of the state and give brightness and security to the coming generation, he assured while stating that the people of the state are going through a tough time to have a bright and better future in days in come.



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Expressing his gratitude to the government of India for scrapping the Free Movement Regime, border fencing and implementation of the Inner Line Permit System, he said that the state can prevent from illegal activities and entering of illegal immigrants.

N Biren Singh suggested HIF give preference to crisis-affected students and reach out in far-flung areas and hill districts while selecting students for the project.

Trustee of Honda India Foundation, Vinay Dhingra said that HIF along with Manipur State Rural Livelihood Mission and Visan Foundation launched Project Buniyaad-Aathmanirbharta ka Aadhar. The project aims at providing employment to the unemployed youth from the marginal sections of the society.

“Education and skill development go together with our dedication to inclusivity and ideally align with our long-term mission of becoming a ‘Company that Society wants to exist’. Honda Foundation is proud of launching this project today,” he expressed stating that the provide will train 1000 youth from state in three years and give them job too.