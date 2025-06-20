Phubala shooting sparks outrage: AMUCO blames security lapses, questions President’s Rule in Manipur

The All Manipur United Clubs' Organization (AMUCO) has issued a press release, signed by Secretary Publicity Heisnam Phoren Mangang, strongly condemning the June 19 shooting in Phubala, Bishnupur district, where farmer Ningthoujam Biren was injured by unidentified armed miscreants while working in his paddy field near Singeirok, close to the High Canal.

The organization demanded a thorough and impartial investigation, urging stringent legal action against the perpetrators if found guilty.

AMUCO stressed that accountability must include any complicit or negligent security personnel to restore public trust. It called for swift action to ensure justice for the victim and prevent future incidents, warning that impunity will not be tolerated. The statement emphasized transparency and accountability as essential for maintaining peace and security in the region.

Manipur’s residents have voiced deep frustration with the Ministry of Home Affairs’ handling of ongoing conflicts, despite claims of restoring normalcy. Since President’s Rule was imposed on February 13, 2025, placing the state under the Governor’s control, the situation has worsened.

Two incidents have intensified public discontent: the May 20 removal of “Manipur” from a state bus carrying a media team to the Shiroi Lily Festival, seen as an affront to the state’s identity, and the Phubala shooting, which raised doubts about security forces’ effectiveness, as attackers passed through multiple Central Security Force camps undetected.



Also Read: Manipur: Farmer shot at in fresh escalation; woman killed in crossfire with security forces

These events have fueled disillusionment with the government’s ability to maintain law and order, reflecting broader governance failures and insensitivity toward Manipur’s concerns. Under President’s Rule, indigenous communities have expressed anxiety and anger, attributing the deterioration to the Indian government's policies.

Four months into the Governor’s administration, skepticism persists about peacebuilding efforts, with rising violence sparking fears that President’s Rule may be extended to maintain authority by exacerbating unrest.

AMUCO also questioned the effectiveness of Security Advisor Kuldeep Singh, appointed to address the crisis since May 4, 2023. Despite his tenure, ethnic conflicts have caused numerous fatalities, missing persons, and widespread violence, prompting calls for the Governor and Singh to prioritize peace over power consolidation.

The organization urged Manipur’s people to unite to expose government and security force failures in addressing such violence. AMUCO demanded justice for Ningthoujam Biren and called for collective action to highlight the state’s plight. As tensions rise, decisive action to restore peace and security remains critical.