Govind, brother of murder accused Sonam Raghuvanshi, made a public appeal for the harshest punishment on Wednesday, claiming his sister was behind the killing of her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi.

“According to the evidence found so far, I am 100 per cent sure that she has committed this murder,” Govind said at a press conference. “If Sonam is guilty, she should be hanged.”

The case has drawn national attention after Raja, a resident of Indore, was found dead in a gorge near Sohra in Meghalaya on June 2. He had been on his honeymoon with Sonam, and both were reported missing during their trip.

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Following the discovery of Raja’s body, Sonam was found alone near a roadside eatery on the Varanasi-Ghazipur highway and taken into custody. She is among the five individuals accused in the case. The others are Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan, Raj Singh Kushwaha, and Anand.

Govind said his family has completely cut ties with Sonam and that he has offered a personal apology to Raja’s family. “We have broken all ties with her. I have joined Raja’s family now and will do everything in my power to fight for justice,” he said.

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He also pointed to Sonam’s relationship with co-accused Raj Kushwaha. “For the last three years, she had been tying rakhi to him. Yet, he’s now a co-accused in her husband’s murder,” he said.

The accused are currently being held at Shillong Sadar Police Station under investigation by the Meghalaya Police Special Investigation Team (SIT). They are expected to be produced in court today.