The All Saints’ Cathedral in Shillong has called on the state government to take immediate action against those responsible for the recent disturbance at a church in Mawlynnong village, East Khasi Hills District.

Bishop Purely Lyngdoh condemned the incident, expressing deep concern and denouncing it as an attack on religious freedom. “We are very sad at what has been done in the Church at Mawlynnong, and we denounce it vehemently,” he said in a statement. He further highlighted a growing pattern of similar disturbances targeting Christian institutions across the country, linking it to threats from Hindu groups.

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Lyngdoh also pointed to alleged threats from a Hindu organisation in Assam, demanding that the local Durbar allow them to perform Puja at the Mawjymbuin Cave. He suggested a coordinated effort across the country to intensify such actions.

The Bishop stressed that the desecration of the church could be part of a premeditated effort to disrespect the tribals and their religious beliefs. He urged the state government to bring the perpetrators to justice, asserting that accountability is essential to prevent future desecration of places of worship.

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