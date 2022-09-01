The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Meghalaya has decided to explore the legal route to seek an independent inquiry into the arrest of its state vice president and Tura MDC, Bernard N Marak.

At the same time, the party also demanded the state government to immediately suspend Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of Police (A) GK Langrai for his alleged involvement in the misuse of 29 vehicles and pave the way for a CBI inquiry into the matter.

In a statement, BJP leader and state executive member Pawan Sharma criticised the government for the manner in which Bernard Marak’s case has been handled. "As reported in the media, the action of police officials who forced women to label themselves as sex workers is highly disturbing," he alleged.

Having alleged that political vendetta seems the most likely motive with blatant use of state machinery to achieve it, Sharma said, "Having no options left, we shall explore the legal route to seek an independent inquiry."

BJP seeks suspension of AIG's GK Iangrai. On the other hand, Sharma stated that GK Iangrai’s alleged corruption within the police department has hit the people of Meghalaya hard and that they have lost all faith in the government.

"A CBI inquiry should be initiated at the earliest to look into the charges, as how can the Police Department itself investigate such a major charge?" "The government, if it has any morality left, should immediately suspend GK Langrai," he said.