The Meghalaya High Court has instructed the State Government to bring those responsible for the 'Police Vehicle' fraud case to justice and to ensure that public money that has been misappropriated is restored.

“It is anticipated that the entire situation is monitored at the highest level to ensure that the defalcated public money is recovered and the culprits are brought to justice”, the Division Bench observed while hearing a PIL filed by Riewad Vicharwant Warjri.

According to the report attached in the affidavit filed by the Home Secretary to the State, charge sheet has already been filed and necessary steps relating to the case have been taken so far.

The Advocate-General further stated that the delinquent has sought some documents and has been given time to provide his written statement in answer to the charge sheet.

An inquiry has already been assigned and 43 witnesses are named in the case.

"It is hoped that the inquiry will be handled as soon as possible without giving excessive leeway either to the Department or the offender," it stated.

Meanwhile, the court has also decided to drop the contempt proceedings instituted against the Home Secretary.

“The rule is discharged and the Home Secretary is excused,” it said. The next hearing will be held on November 25.

The State further stated that necessary actions will be taken to ensure that the delinquent's assets are frozen since the extent of defalcation is estimated to be more than Rs 3 crore.