Minister-in-charge of Community, Rural and Development, Hamletson Dohling on September 17 informed the assembly that the state government is examining more than 19 proposals for the creation of a new Community, Rural and Development (CRD) Block across the State.

These include Mawsaw (West Khasi Hills), Nartiang, Namdong (West Jaintia Hills), Lumshnong, Wapung (East Jaintia Hills), and others.

He also assured to examine the request of Salmanpara legislator Winnerson D Sangma for the creation of a new block in Purakhasia, which is presently covered under the Dalu block.

Dohling, however, said he is yet to receive any application from the legislator on the matter.

Nongkrem legislator Lambor Malngiang and Nongpoh legislator Mayralborn Syiem also requested the government to consider the creation of Nongkrem block and Umden block, to which the minister assured them that the department would look into the proposals.

According to Dohling, Rs 12 crore is required for setting up a new CRD block.