Meghalaya government has decided to hand over the blueprint for the construction of multi-storey flats at the existing official quarters of the Shillong Municipal Board (SMB) for relocation of the 342 families to the Harijan Panchayat Committee (HPC).

The decision was taken after the state government had outrightly rejected the April 25 proposal of the HPC that 200 square meters of land be provided to each of the 342 families within the European ward besides bearing the cost of construction of their homes.



After chairing a meeting with the HPC delegation on September 29, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong told reporters that the delegation was informed about the government’s decision to relocate the 342 families from Them Iew Mawlong to the existing official quarters of the SMB at the Bishop Cotton road.

He said a presentation of the blueprint indicating the detailed drawings and designs of the proposed buildings to be constructed for accommodating all the families was also presented before the delegation during the meeting.

“Accordingly, tomorrow we have decided to hand over this blueprint to the HPC, which has assured to immediately sit down among themselves and come back to the government with their decision after the Puja holiday,” Tynsong said.

While speaking to the media, HPC Secretary, Gurjit Singh said that the meeting went well and it was held to discuss the blueprint prepared by the government and would only be able to say much once they get a look at the blueprint and discuss it with other families.

He also said the eight points that they had raised in their earlier representation to the government have been denied.

“The government wants to settle them in a multi-storey building and that is something which has to be decided among the residence whether they all agree to it or not,” he added.

Singh further added, “In our resolution, we had demanded 200 square meters of land for each of the 342 families but now the government is saying that it will construct multi-storey flats. However, I cannot decide alone on this, that is why collective decisions will be taken by the community.”