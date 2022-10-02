Meghalaya, the “Abode of the Clouds” with its picturesque landscape, diverse flora and fauna, unique culture, and tradition, is also known for having strong musical roots and an abundance of musical talent.

The Government of Meghalaya led by Conrad K Sangma, an avid musician himself, has started the Meghalaya Grassroots Music Project, where the emerging independent singer, songwriters, and composers, as well as bands, can hone their skills and get the platform to perform and entertain audiences at galore.

The Government of Meghalaya aims to reach more than 500 artists and musicians and support them through the Meghalaya Grassroots Project.

While street performances are a steady source of income for artists in other parts of the world, the street musical event will kick start at Khyndailad, Laitumkhrah, Mawkdok, and Sohra.

Over 50 shows and 60 artists will be supported every month through cafe Gigs and Busking Events (street/café live events).

Already 12 specially curated music events to support artists. To date, 298 artists have received the benefit of Rs 45.46 lakh and already transferred to independent artists, bands, and technicians till now.

The government has also started special touring funds for artists. This platform besides providing sustenance to these artists also provides tourists visiting the state a glimpse of what can be expected from the musical scene.

With intimate settings and the advantageous possibilities of audience interactions, all these artists will hone their craft at the cafes in Shillong, Jowai, and Tura who will host the gigs on a weekly basis.

It needs mention here that with cafes, clubs, and streets buzzing with live music, it indeed is a rarity across the nation.