Marcuise N Marak, the State working president of the NPP and a senior minister overseeing PHE, has addressed concerns regarding the state job reservation policy, responding specifically to allegations made by former chief minister and Trinamool leader Mukul Sangma. Sangma criticized the government for establishing an Experts Committee to examine the job reservation policy.

Marak clarified that the committee's primary role is to comprehensively analyze the state's job reservation policy and present their findings to the government. He emphasized the committee's neutrality by appointing experts from outside the state, ensuring an impartial assessment devoid of regional biases.

The five-member committee, chaired by retired judge Justice M C Garg, includes experts such as Dr. Satish Chandra, Prof. D V Kumar, Prof. Chandrashekar, and Prof. Subhodeep Mukherjee.

Marak explained that involving members from local communities might influence decisions emotionally, hence the decision to appoint neutral experts. Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma ensured that individual, group, or community sentiments wouldn't be disregarded in the process.

The Experts Committee is mandated to tour various regions of the state, engage with the public and stakeholders, collect grievances and suggestions, conduct public hearings, and finally present their report to the government for consideration.

Marak highlighted the precedent of reviewing the job reservation policy in 1987 during Captain Williamson A Sangma's tenure, where after thorough deliberation, the policy remained unchanged.

Based on the committee's report, the state cabinet will decide whether to revise the policy or maintain the status quo. Marak assured that residents of Garo Hills would have ample opportunity to express their opinions and suggestions during the committee's visit.

He cautioned against being swayed by unfounded claims and allegations on social media, urging the public to rely on verified facts regarding the issue.

Also read: Manipur hailstorm: Schools, colleges to be closed on May 6 and 7, informs CM N Biren Singh