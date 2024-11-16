After Vice-Chancellor (VC) of North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Professor Prabha Shankar Shukla went on a 14-day leave, the senior-most faculty member Professor Nirmalendu Saha, assumed charge as the VC in-charge.

Even as Professor Saha took over as the Acting VC, the agitating students of the university continued their hunger strike.

VC Prabha Shankar Shukla went on a leave citing "unavoidable circumstances" for his absence. He stated that he will left the campus on Earned Leave (EL) from November 15 and leave from November 17 to November 29, additionally informing the possibility of extended his leaves if required.

The indefinite hunger strike launched by the agitating students entered its 12th day on November 16, particularly seeking the resignation of VC Shukla and removal of the Registrar, among other officials.

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VC Shukla, in his leave application had stated that during his absence, the university's senior-most professor, Prof. N. Saha, or another designated senior faculty member, will assume responsibility for the VC’s duties.