The ongoing hunger strike and protests launched by students of the North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) entered its 11th day on November 15, continuing even after the Ministry of Education announced a committee to probe into the matter.

Led by the North Eastern Hill University Students' Union (NEHUSU), with support from the Khasi Students' Union (KSU – NEHU Unit), the protests have led to a number of participants suffering from deteriorating health.

The General Secretary of the North-Eastern Hill University Students' Union (NEHUSU), Toniho S. Kharsati, rejected the decision to form a committee to investigate the issue, asserting that it fails to address the core demands of the protesting students.

He further emphasised that the ongoing hunger strike is focused on demanding the removal of the Vice Chancellor, and vowed that the protest will continue until the government takes decisive action on this matter.

A day ago, the president of NEHUSU, Sandy Sohtun, was hospitalised at Shillong Civil Hospital due to a deterioration in his health caused by the ongoing hunger strike.

The hunger strike, launched by agitating students of Meghalaya's North-Eastern Hill University in pursuit of their demands, has yet to yield a solution, as students continue to anticipate that their demands will be addressed.

The university was also locked down by the students on November 6. The students have raised demands, including the resignation of Vice-Chancellor Prof. Prabha Shankar Shukla, the registrar, and other officials.