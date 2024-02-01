Mizoram Police, in a joint operation with the Champhai Forest Department, seized and rescued 49 exotic animals and birds in Champhai, suspected to have been smuggled from the India-Myanmar border side.



In a successful operation, exotic animals and birds worth rupees Rs 68.40 lakh were seized in Champhai district.



A combined team of Assam Rifles and the Forest Department carried out the operation based on specific information.

The exotic animals and birds were hidden inside iron cages and plastic baskets and were being brought from the India-Myanmar border on the Aizawl side.



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The entire consignment of exotic animals and birds worth Rs. 68,40,000 (Rupees sixty-eight lakh forty thousand only) and the accused have been handed over to the Forest Department, Champhai, for further legal proceedings.



The arrested persons are Vachonia, Tuipang Siaha district, Vanlalthlana, and Zemabawk Aizawl.

The rescued animals include- Solomon Cockatoo -10, Posque’s Parrot- 2, Turtle - 9, Snake - 10, Lizard - 16 and Marmoset Monkey - 2.