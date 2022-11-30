The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Mizo National Front (MNF) claimed to form a coalition government in Mara Autonomous District Council (MADC) in south Mizoram Siaha district, said saffron party president M Laikawa on November 29.

As per Laikaw, who is also the leader of the opposition, the joint legislature party of BJP and MNF was formed after the MNF-Congress coalition government was removed on November 24.

Notably, the MNF-Congress coalition government in MADC headed by Congress member H Malvina was voted out in a no-confidence motion last week.

''An agreement was signed with MNF soon after the MNG-Congress coalition government was removed on November 24 to form a joint legislature party and North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) in the MADC,'' Laikaw added.

Laikawa, was appointed as the joint legislature party leader and the MNF legislature party leader and existing council chairman N Viakhu was made the party leader.

However, the said agreement is yet to be approved by the MNF party headquarters based in the state's Aizawl.

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Commenting on the Chief Executive Member (CEM), Laikaw asserted that the CEM post or executive has to be formed within 48 hours of the removal of the existing government as per the rule.

He also said that on November 25, they had submitted an application to the Governor requesting approval for the creation of the CEM.

“File for approval of the creation of the CEM post has been processed by the district council minority and minority affairs department on Monday and is now pending with the chief minister,” Laikaw said.

''The file for approval of the creation of the CEM post has been processed by the district council minority and minority affairs department on November 28 and presently the same is pending with the chief minister,'' he said.

Notably, the MNF is a member of the BJP-led NEDA and besides this, it is an ally of the NDA government headed by Prime Minister Modi at the Centre.

Laikaw further said that the portfolio discussion will be held once the MNF party headquarters approved the formation of the joint legislature.

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