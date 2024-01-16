Congress leader Rahul Gandhi kicked off the Nagaland leg of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on January 16 after starting off the rally from Manipur's Thoubal district on January 14.

Starting the journey from Viswema in Nagaland, the rally led by Rahul Gandhi will reach Chiephobozou town as confirmed by Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh.

Speaking to the media, Jairam Ramesh said, "Rahul Gandhi will visit the Kohima War Memorial today. The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is in Nagaland, and he will be addressing the national media at 1 pm."

On concluding the Manipur leg of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Jairam Ramesh said, "Response from the people of Manipur was amazing, around 7-8 organisations of people have met Rahul Gandhi...shared their pain and sufferings and had long talks with Rahul Gandhi..."

As part of the campaign, Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders are traveling in a hybrid mode, using buses for long parts of the journey due to time constraints imposed by the upcoming general election and health concerns of the party's elderly leaders.

Also read: Congress announces Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra schedule for Nagaland leg