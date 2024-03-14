Union Home Minister Amit Shah has challenged West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her vehement opposition to the Citizenship Amendment Act. The regulations of the act were implemented on Monday.

Shah stated that the Trinamool Congress leader fails to comprehend the distinction between refugees and infiltrators.

In an interview with ANI, Amit Shah requested Mamata Banerjee to not oppose Bengali Hindus who migrated from Bangladesh. He said, 'You yourself are a Bengali. I am publicly challenging her to show us which clause in this act is stripping away anyone's citizenship. She is merely inciting fear and causing a divide between Hindus and Muslims to solidify her vote bank.' He further accused her of politicising a crucial issue of national security, stating that people would not support her stance. He reiterated that Banerjee fails to understand the difference between refugees and infiltrators.

The West Bengal Chief Minister had said that she will not allow the CAA, which she dubbed as a gimmick", to come into force in her state and asked people not to apply for citizenship saying that by doing so they will fall into the category of "illegal migrants" and will be stripped off their rights.

Meanwhile, the Union Home Minister also lashed out at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for raising objections to the law that will provide citizenship to refugees.

Terming the government's decision as "very dangerous", Kejriwal had said that CAA was not in favour of the country and claimed that it would result in more and more migration from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. When such a large number of people will suddenly arrive they will need a place to settle and it will, the Delhi CM alleged, likely lead to a situation of chaos leading to a collapse of law and order, and crimes like theft, robberies and rape may rise in the country.

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