Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will not appear before the Enforcement Directorate on March 18 after he was summoned over Jal Board money laundering probe.

“When there is bail from the court, why is ED sending summons again and again? ED summons are illegal," ANI cited a statement from the Aam Aadmi Party. The party said the Centre is using ED to target Kejriwal.

ED had issued summons to Kejriwal, who is the AAP National Convener, under Prevention of Money Laundering Act Section 50 over alleged irregularities in the Delhi Jal Board.

This is the second case lodged against Kejriwal under the anti-money laundering law. He was earlier issued summons for questioning in the Delhi excise policy case.

The Delhi CM has skipped eight summonses in the case so far. A ninth summons in the liquor policy case has asked him to appear before ED for questioning on March 21.