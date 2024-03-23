In a significant development two Naxalites have been killed in an encounter with security forces at the Bijapur-Sukma border in Chhattisgarh on Saturday, March 23. The gunfight between the security forces and the Naxal insurgents underscores the ongoing struggle to combat insurgency in the region.

The identities of the deceased Naxals have not yet been disclosed and further details regarding the encounter are awaited.

The skirmish marks another chapter in the enduring battle against Naxal insurgency in Chhattisgarh,where security forces continue their efforts to maintain law and order amidst the threat posed by extremist elements.

The successful operation resulting in the elimination of two Naxal insurgents highlights the commitment and bravery of the security personnel tasked with maintaining peace and security in the region.