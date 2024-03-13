Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved a significant proposal aimed at expanding the National Cadet Corps (NCC) by adding three lakh cadet vacancies. This move comes in response to the burgeoning demand for NCC enrollment from educational institutions across the nation.

Since its inception with just 20,000 cadets in 1948, the NCC is now set to boast a sanctioned strength of 20 lakh cadets, establishing it as the world's largest uniformed youth organization. This expansion aligns with the National Education Policy 2020 where NCC is offered as an elective subject, addressing the aspirations of youth eager to assume pivotal roles as future leaders of the nation.

The impact of this expansion will be widespread ensuring a proportional distribution of vacancies across all States and Union Territories and alleviating the waiting list of institutions vying for NCC affiliation. The plan also includes the establishment of four new Group Headquarters and the addition of two new NCC units.

A noteworthy aspect of the expansion plan is the proposal to employ ex-servicemen as NCC instructors leveraging their skills and vast experience. This initiative not only guarantees quality training for NCC cadets but also creates employment opportunities for veterans, underlining a commitment to honoring their service.

This expansion underscores a dedication to shaping future leaders characterized by discipline, leadership, and service. The NCC aims to foster an environment where youth contribute meaningfully to nation-building efforts. Ultimately, this initiative seeks to cultivate a base of motivated, disciplined, and patriotic youth, contributing to the realization of the vision of a developed India.