After a roof collapsed at Delhi airport's Terminal 1, killing one person and injuring six others, Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu on Friday (June 28) said that the "old building was constructed in 2009".

When the Congress claimed that the roof that collapsed was part of the expanded Terminal 1 of Indira Gandhi International Airport was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March this year, Kinjarapu said, "I want to clarify that the building inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi is on the other side and the building that collapsed here is an old building."

"We are taking this incident seriously," said the Aviation Minister after Delhi airport roof collapse.

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Kinjarapu said a compensation of Rs 20 lakh for the family of the person who died and Rs 3 lakh for the injured have been announced.

Further information regarding the incident will be given only after "thorough investigation" with technical reports, said Kinjarapu.

"We express our condolences over the death of the person in this tragic incident. We immediately sent an emergency response team, the fire safety team and also the CISF and NDRF teams. Everyone was available at the site and they have done thorough inspection so that no other casualties are there," the minister further said.