The Election Commission (EC) is set to announce the election dates for the states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Mizoram between 8-10 October, according to sources.

As per sources, polling is expected to take place between second week of November to the first week of December. Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, and Telangana will have a single phase election, while Chhattisgarh is likely to have a two-phase voting process.

Currently, the Bharatiya Janata Party governs Madhya Pradesh, the Congress party governs Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, Bharat Rashtra Samithi governs Telangana, and Mizo National Front, an ally of the BJP, governs Mizoram.

On 5 October, the EC held a meeting to finalise strategies for the smooth conduct of the elections, aiming to ensure effective implementation of the model code and prevent disruption by money and muscle power. The EC has reviewed poll preparedness in Rajasthan, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh, and is set to conclude its visit to Telangana on Thursday.

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