An FIR has been lodged against BJP MP Dilip Ghosh in Durgapur, West Bengal, over alleged derogatory comments directed at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

This comes after Ghosh's apology and a show-cause notice from the Election Commission. Ghosh, in a widely shared video, ridiculed Banerjee’s family background, which drew widespread criticism.

Ghosh's comments, as translated into English by the Election Commission, were, 'When Didi goes to Goa, she becomes Goa's daughter, in Tripura, she says I am Tripura's daughter, decide who is your father, this is not right'. His remarks were in context to the Trinamool Congress's election slogan in the 2021 Bengal Assembly polls 'Bangla Nijer Meyekei Chaye' (Bengal wants its own daughter).

The Trinamool Congress filed a complaint against Ghosh with the Election Commission, which found his comments offensive, disrespectful, and a clear violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and the commission's previous advisory.

The Election Commission reminded the Lok Sabha MP of the MCC provision that criticism of other political parties should be limited to their policies, past performance, and work.

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