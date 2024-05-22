The sector commander level border coordination meeting between the Border Security Force (BSF) of India and the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) was held today at the Land Custom Station in Sonahat, on the Indian side. The meeting was marked by discussions on enhancing bilateral cooperation to curb cross-border crimes.

The Border Guard Bangladesh delegation, led by MD Mamunur Rashid, Deputy Director General and sector commander of the BGB Rangpur sector, included MD Masudur Rahaman, a commanding officer, two staff officers, and two company commanders. The Border Security Force delegation from Dhubri, led by Shri Ashutosh Sharma, Deputy Inspector General, included Shri Sanjiv Joshi, Commandant of sector Dhubri, and the Commandants of the 19th, 31st, and 49th battalions, along with six staff officers.

The BGB delegation was warmly received by the BSF team, and a Guard of Honour was presented to Sector Commander Rashid by the BSF.

Ashutosh Sharma expressed his gratitude to the BGB delegation for the ongoing cordial relations between the two border guarding forces, highlighting the importance of maintaining peace and tranquility along the Indo-Bangladesh international border. Both commanders voiced their deep concern regarding the persistent issues of cattle and drug smuggling. They agreed to implement preventive measures, such as increasing border patrols, exchanging timely information, sensitizing border populations, and enforcing strict measures on both sides to eliminate border crimes.

The meeting concluded on a positive note with an exchange of pleasantries, reflecting the mutual commitment to strengthen cooperation and ensure the security of the border regions.