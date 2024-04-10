India and Kazakhstan evaluated counter-terrorism issues and exchanged views on cross-border terrorism in South Asia during a joint working group meeting, as stated by the Ministry of External Affairs.

The meeting was held in Astana, where both parties discussed terrorist threats in each other's regions, including state-sponsored, cross-border terrorism in South Asia and terrorist activities in the Afghanistan-Pakistan region.

The Indian delegation was led by KD Dewal, Joint Secretary (CT), Ministry of External Affairs, and the Kazakh delegation was led by Talgat Kaliyev, Ambassador-at-large, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The 5th meeting of the India-Kazakhstan Joint Working Group on Counter Terrorism took place on April 8, this year. The MEA release stated that the two sides evaluated counter-terrorism challenges like the use of new and emerging technologies by terrorists, misuse of internet for terrorist purposes, radicalisation and terror financing. Both sides stressed the importance of strengthening counter-terrorism cooperation through information exchange, capacity building, training programmes, and cooperation at multilateral platforms such as the UN, EAG, and SCO.

Also read: Sangeet Natak Akademi organizes ‘Shakti - Festival of Music and Dance’ at 7 Shaktipeeths