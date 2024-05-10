The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) has petitioned the Supreme Court to direct the Election Commission of India to disclose legible scans of Form 17C Part- I from all polling stations on its website.

This form contains the authenticated figures for votes cast, within 48 hours of polling's conclusion.

The plea, filed by advocate Prashant Bhushan, highlights concerns about the delay in releasing final voter turnout data and the absence of disaggregated figures in absolute numbers.

The plea states that the data released on April 30, 2024, showed a significant increase compared to the initial data, raising suspicion about its accuracy. The application further stresses on the necessity of releasing the absolute number of votes polled for public comparison with the number of votes counted.



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It also seeks the ECI to provide tabulated polling station-wise data in absolute figures and constituency-wise figures of voter turnout in the ongoing 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Furthermore, the application urges the ECI to upload scanned copies of Form 17C Part- II, which contains the candidate-wise Result of Counting, post the compilation of the 2024 Lok Sabha election results.

ADR seeks to direct the ECI to: Immediately upload on its website scanned legible copies of Form 17C Part-I (Account of Votes Recorded)of all polling stations after the close of polling of each phase in the ongoing 2024 Lok Sabha elections;

Provide tabulated polling station-wise data in absolute figures of the number of votes polled as recorded in Form 17C Part- I after each phase of polling in the on-going 2024 Lok Sabha elections and also a tabulation of constituency-wise figures of voter turnout in absolute numbers in the ongoing 2024 Lok Sabha election.