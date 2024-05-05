Security personnel conducted a search operation on Sunday, May 5 morning following a terrorist attack on an Indian Air Force (IAF) convoy on Saturday, in which one personnel was killed. The search operation was initiated to locate the terrorists, with security forces setting up checkpoints in the area, as reported by ANI citing officials.

The attack resulted in the death of one soldier and injuries to five others when the IAF convoy came under heavy firing from terrorists in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. The area has been cordoned off by security forces who have launched a manhunt for the terrorists.

The number of casualties is anticipated to rise due to the attack. The officials stated that the attack occurred as the IAF convoy was en route to Sanai Top in the district’s Surankote area. The vehicles have been secured inside the air base in the General area near Shahsitar, added the officials.

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