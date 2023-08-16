Raising concerns over the prevailing situation in Manipur, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on August 16 stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi failed to build confidence among the people of northeast as he did not visit the violent-hit state of Manipur.

Earlier, Pawar while speaking on NCP’s 24th foundation day, slammed the Modi government for not using power and resources at its disposal to control the ongoing violence in Manipur. The former defence minister said the BJP-ruled Manipur is a border state and its international boundary could be misused by neighbouring countries.

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The Rajya Sabha maintained that PM Modi should focus on the internal matter of the country while he was busy visiting foreign countries.

Sharad Pawar on August 16 while attending a ‘family meeting’ with Ajit Pawar said that there are many examples of how they (BJP) toppled state governmens like Goa, Madhya Pradesh and also Maharashtra.