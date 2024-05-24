Bangladesh MP Anwarul Azim Anar, who went missing for days in Kolkata, was skinned and his bones were broken into pieces before being dumped across the city, sources told India Today. After West Bengal Crime Investigation Department (CID) arrested a suspect in connection with the case, the gruesome details of the Anar's murder came to fore on Friday (May 24).

In another development, a woman who allegedly "honey-trapped" Anar before he was killed, has been detained in Dhaka. The woman, identified as Shilanti Rahman, is a Bangladeshi national and the girlfriend of the prime accused Akhtaruzzaman Shahin, Bangladesh police sources told India Today.

Anwarul Azim Anar, who was an MP of the ruling Awami League, was missing since May 13. Anar, who reportedly arrived in Kolkata on May 12 for a medical check up, was in contact with his family until May 17, after which Anar went incommunicado.

Anar initially stayed at his family friend Gopal Biswas's home. After he went missing, Biswas filed a missing complaint a day later on May 18.

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According to CID sources, the suspect identified as Jihad Hawladar, a butcher, was a resident of Barakpur in Bangladesh and was illegally staying in Mumbai.

Hawladar was hired by the Anar's friend Akhtaruzzaman, a US citizen, in whose rented house he was murdered, sources added. He arrived in Kolkata two months ago and was staying at a hotel near the Kolkata Airport.

Sources further said that Hawladar was given a share of Rs 5 crore by Akhtaruzzaman to kill Anar.

When questioned by the CID, Hawladar confessed that he and his four other aides, who were also Bangladeshi nationals killed Anar at a flat in Kolkata's New Town area.

He further claimed that the murder was carried out on the orders of Akhtaruzzaman.

The killers skinned the body of Anar and minced the flesh to destroy his identity, CID sources revealed. The bones were then broken into pieces and packed in multiple plastic packets. The killers then travelled to different parts of the city using and disposed of the packets.

Anwarul Azim Anar, a member of the ruling party Awami League, served as a lawmaker representing the Jhenaidah-4 constituency in Bangladesh.