Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 13 said that they are many tourist places in Eastern India that are going to come more prominently on the world tourism map with the help of the Ganga villas cruise

He was speaking during the inauguration ceremony of the world's longest river cruise, MV Ganga Vilas in Varanasi via video conferencing on January 13.

''Today, the world's longest river cruise - Ganga Vilas Cruise has commenced between Kashi and Dibrugarh. Due to this, many tourist places in Eastern India are going to come more prominently on the world tourism map. This newly built amazing tent city across the Ganges in Kashi has given tourists and devotees from all over the country and the world another reason to come and stay here,'' he added.

He further said that India has everything beyond one's imagination and it cannot be defined in words.

''India has everything that you can imagine. It also has a lot beyond your imagination. India cannot be defined in words. India can only be experienced from the heart. Because India has always opened her heart for everyone, irrespective of region or religion, creed or country,'' he added.

''We welcome all our tourist friends from different parts of the world,'' he said.

He also said that this newly built amazing tent city across the Ganges in Kashi has given tourists and devotees from all over the country and the world another reason to come and stay there.

''Along with this, foundation stones and inaugurations of multi-modal terminals in West Bengal, floating jetties in UP and Bihar, Maritime Skill Center, Ship Repair Center, Terminal Connectivity Project in Assam, projects worth more than Rs 1,000 crore have also taken place,'' he added.

The PM also said that the government will expand the possibilities related to trade and tourism in Eastern India and create new employment opportunities.

He also extended extend special greetings to all those foreign tourists who are about to embark on their first journey through this cruise and added, ''All of you are going to travel through an ancient city on a modern cruise''.

''This cruise journey is going to bring many new experiences together. Those who are in search of spirituality will be fortunate to visit Varanasi, Kashi, Bodh Gaya, Vikramshila, Patna Sahib, and Majuli. Those who want to experience a multi-national cruise will get the opportunity to pass through Dhaka,'' he avowed.

It is worth mentioning that the 62.5 meters long and 12.8 meters-wide cruise is having 18 luxury suits and is said to be equipped with a pollution-free system and noise control technology.

Known as Ganga Vilas Cruise, this cruise will connect Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh to Dibrugarh in Assam, and travel through Kolkata and Dhaka. The cruise will travel 3200 kms via Dhaka in 51 days crossing 27 rivers covering 5 states and 2 countries and it will cover 50 major tourist sites.

Having 18 suites and associated facilities, it will reach Dibrugarh on 1st March 2023 covering the distance in 48 days, traversing through 27 river systems in India and Bangladesh on the way.

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