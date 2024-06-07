Narendra Modi has been elected as the Leader of Lok Sabha, Leader of the BJP and Leader of NDA Parliamentary Party after alliance partners unanimously passed the resolution.

The NDA leaders are expected to offer letters of support to President for government formation and that they also endorsed Modi as Prime Minister during a high-profile meeting at Parliament Central Hall.

Prominent leaders of NDA partners, like JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy, Jana Sena Party founder Pawan Kalyan, NCP chief Ajit Pawar and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan, were present at the key meet.

The meet paved the way for Modi to take oath as Prime Minister for a third straight term.

Narendra Modi was garlanded by these leaders after he was made the leader of Lok Sabha, BJP and NDA Parliamentary Party.

In the recently held Lok Sabha elections, the NDA won a strong majority with 293 MPs, surpassing the required 272 seats in the 543-member House.

According to sources, Modi is likely take oath as Prime Minister on Sunday, June 9.

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