Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for 15 airport projects across India, totalling over Rs 9800 crore.

The projects include 12 new Terminal Buildings at Delhi, Lucknow, Pune, Kolhapur, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Aligarh, Azamgarh, Chitrakoot, Moradabad, Shravasti and Adampur Airports. Additionally, the foundation stone will be laid for three new Terminal Buildings at Kadapa, Hubballi and Belagavi Airports.

The 12 new Terminal Buildings will collectively serve 620 Lakh passengers annually. The three Terminal Buildings, whose foundation stone is being laid, will, upon completion, increase the combined passenger handling capacity to 95 Lakh passengers per annum.

These Terminal Buildings will feature state-of-the-art passenger amenities and various sustainability features such as Double Insulated Roofing System, Canopies for energy saving and LED Lighting.

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