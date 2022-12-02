Supreme Court (SC) Justice MR Shah has suggested a young lawyer learn from the arguments made by the senior advocates, instead of sitting idly in the Court canteen.

Justice made said the same while he was hearing a bail plea application with Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia.

''Don't waste your time gossiping in the court, in your free time, sit in court and observe how other advocates are arguing'', said Shah to the young advocate on December 1.

The apex court Judge gave his own example and said that he was also asked by the Bar Council to observe how other lawyers were arguing their cases in his initial days.

''Sit in Court whenever you can, that's what I was taught when I was at the bar in the beginning. Whenever you are free, sit in the courtroom. Learn how others are arguing. What is liked by the Court...Correct?'' he added.

Justice Shah further pointed out to the senior counsels who were waiting for their cases in the court and said, ''Look at other counsels, See, Mr Dave and Mr Dave. There are so many people. You can learn from everybody, sir''.

He also advised the lawyer not to show any over-enthusiasm while appearing before the Court.

''Don't show any over-enthusiasm, because sometimes the Court may change the mind,'' the Chief Justice added.

Eventually, while replying to Justice M R Shah, the young advocate said,'' I understand''.

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