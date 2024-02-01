Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting the Interim Budget 2024, emphasised on enhancing domestic tourism by improving infrastructure and amenities in Indian islands, including Lakshadweep.

Sitharaman credited the successful organisation of G20 meetings across sixty locations in India for showcasing the country's diversity to a global audience. She mentioned that initiatives for port connectivity and tourism infrastructure would be undertaken, which would also create employment opportunities.

The drive to promote tourism in Lakshadweep and other less-explored islands gained momentum after Prime Minister Modi's visit in early January.

The Administrator of Union Territories of Dadra and Nagar Haveli expressed confidence that such initiatives would foster beach games culture, promote local sporting talents, and increase the region's tourism potential. Sitharaman also said that states would be urged to undertake comprehensive development of iconic tourist centres and market them globally.

Also read: Himanta Biswa Sarma applauds PM Modi and FM Sitharaman for visionary Interim Budget 2024-2025