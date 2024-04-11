At least six children lost their lives and 15 others sustained injuries in a tragic accident involving a school bus in Haryana's Mahendergarh on Thursday morning. The incident occurred when the bus, carrying 30 children from GL Public School in Kanina, overturned near Unhani village in the Mahendergarh district.

According to police officials, the accident happened as the bus driver attempted to overtake another vehicle. Shockingly the school was operational despite a holiday being observed for Eid-ul-Fitr.

Eyewitnesses present at the scene alleged that the bus driver was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident. Furthermore, it has been revealed that the bus's fitness certificate had expired six years ago in 2018, as per official documents.

Following the tragedy, the injured students were swiftly transported to various hospitals in Mahendergarh and Narnaul for urgent medical attention.

In response to the incident, Haryana's Education Minister, Seema Trikha, has taken immediate action stating that she has communicated with the deputy commissioner and Mahendergarh superintendent of police. She directed them to visit the hospitals where the students are receiving treatment and initiate a thorough investigation into the matter.