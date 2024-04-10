External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reaffirmed India's firm stance against cross-border terrorism on Wednesday, crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for handling security challenges.

Jaishankar noted a significant shift in India's approach to cross-border terrorism since the Mumbai attacks in 2008, stating that major terrorist incidents have ceased.

Reflecting on past experiences, Jaishankar drew attention to how India's stance on cross-border terrorism before PM Modi's era, and underscored a notable shift since the Mumbai attacks in 2008, stating, "That era is now behind us. Since the Mumbai attacks on 26/11, we haven't witnessed any major terrorist incidents in our country. In today's India, be it any terrorist incident, Uri is our reply."



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He underscored the importance of security in border areas, lauding the resilience of India's armed forces in the face of adversities on the northern borders.

Jaishankar highlighted the transformative influence of PM Modi's leadership, contrasting it with past governance. He also stressed on the importance of strong leadership and decisive action, assuring of complete backing for such actions.

Drawing from his 47 years of government service, Jaishankar observed that good governance, leadership, commitment and public connection yield positive results.