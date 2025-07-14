Biren's Stand: No Power Chase, Just a Vision for Manipur’s Revival

On July 13, 2025, the Luwangsangbam in Imphal East of Manipur buzzed with an unmistakable energy—a collective resolve to reclaim a vision for a united and prosperous state.

The occasion was a “Get Together” programme hosted by the BJP Heingang Mandal, where former Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh addressed a vibrant gathering of karyakartas, local leaders, and well-wishers.

This was no ordinary political event; it was a powerful testament to the enduring hope that Manipur, despite its trials, could rise again. N. Biren Sungh, whose tenure from 2017 to 2023 redefined governance in the state, stood not as a politician chasing power but as a leader driven by a singular mission: to transform Manipur into a Golden Era, "Sana Leipak".

Biren passionately denies any desperation for power, declaring his unwavering commitment to the state’s core issues. He vowed not to compromise on tackling militancy, drug smuggling, and illegal immigration—threats he warned could engulf not just Manipur but also the region. His words, “I am not after power or the Chief Ministerial post,” resonated deeply, reflecting a selflessness that has earned him the title of Meeyamgi CM—the People’s Chief Minister—not through the endorsement of select followers but through the trust of diverse communities across Manipur.

Manipur was a tinderbox before he became the Chief Minister. Illegal immigration from Myanmar and Bangladesh flooded the state, large stretch of unchecked poppy fields fueled a drug empire, and illegal encroachments scarred its pristine reserve forests. Foreign Kuki militants, shielded by the flawed Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement, held national highways hostage, strangling the state’s lifeline. This wasn’t governance—it was surrender. Into this storm stepped N. Biren Singh, not with promises of easy fixes, but with a fire in his belly to save Manipur from collapse.



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His initiatives, such as Meeyamgi Numit, Go to Village, and Go to Hills, were more than slogans; they were bold steps toward inclusive governance, bridging divides between communities and regions. Yet, his dream of a thriving Manipur was shattered by a calculated wave of violence on May 3, 2023, which derailed his reforms and forced him to step down, voluntarily. Had Biren chosen silence, he could have enjoyed a comfortable tenure, perhaps ruling for decades without rocking the boat. Instead, he took the harder path, risking his political capital for the future of Manipur and it's people.

N. Biren Singh faced a storm of challenges in Manipur—militancy, drug smuggling, illegal immigration, and environmental ruin—that weren’t his state’s alone. His bold warnings about these threats now reverberate across the Northeast states, haunting Mizoram, Tripura, Meghalaya, and Assam, where the same dangers fester. Mizoram’s Home Minister K. Sapdanga recently revealed a grim truth: over 50 percent of recent criminal cases in his state trace back to refugees from across the border, with Champhai, a haven for thousands fleeing Myanmar, emerging as a pulsing hub for drug smuggling.

Since the May 3, 2023, violence erupted in Manipur, Mizoram has become a key transit route for Myanmar’s drug syndicates. Mizoram’s Excise and Narcotics Department has cracked down hard, arresting 3,906 individuals and nabbing 91 drug traffickers in its relentless anti-narcotics campaign this year. The stakes are higher than ever, with police seizing a staggering 627.741 kg of methamphetamine last year—more than four times the 154.172 kg confiscated in 2023. Heroin seizures also surged, climbing to 80.814 kg from 68.055 kg in 2023, sounding the alarm on Mizoram’s escalating war against a drug trafficking tidal wave.As the Northeast burns with the crises Biren foresaw, is Mizoram now the gateway for Myanmar’s drug cartels, fueling chaos while Manipur’s unrest fans the flames?

When N. Biren Singh sounded the alarm on illegal immigration, his warnings were met with skepticism, but now the truth is undeniable. From Mizoram to Tripura, Meghalaya to Assam, and even stretching to Bihar and West Bengal, every state in the region is grappling with the fallout of unchecked illegal immigration, proving Biren’s foresight as a stark reality that can no longer be ignored.

Tripura CM Manik Saha firmly stated that illegal immigrants from Myanmar and Bangladesh will not be allowed to enter the state. Despite being landlocked, Tripura faces a significant influx of illegal migrants from these countries. Tipra Motha MLA Ranjit Debbarma urgently appealed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah for action to identify and deport these migrants. Besides, Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, founder of Tipra Motha, called on all political parties to unite against illegal immigration from Bangladesh to safeguard the future of Tripura and Northeast India. He emphasized that unchecked infiltration threatens the next generation, risking their prospects for a better future if not addressed collectively.

When N Biren assumed office in March 2017 as the Chief Minister, the state was teetering on the edge of collapse. Decades of misgovernance had left Manipur economically crippled and socially fragmented. Petrol prices had skyrocketed to Rs 300 per litre, a stark symbol of economic dysfunction. Frequent bandhs and blockades disrupted daily life, strangling commerce and mobility. Ethnic tensions simmered, exacerbated by unchecked external pressures. In Moreh, a critical trade hub on the India-Myanmar border, Meitei residents faced harassment from illegal Kuki refugees, a situation that worsened in 2015 when a weak Congress government failed to protect them, capitulating to external demands.

The 2015 Moreh incident remains a grim reminder of this failure. On August 18, a Kuki mob, protesting against the Inner Line Permit (ILP) rally, unleashed chaos, damaging more than 45 Meitei homes and businesses, including hotels, and over 20 vehicles. It was a systematic discrimination to the native people by illegal immigrants who want to get rid of the indigenous people, the same event which repeats in 2023.

Beyond Moreh, Manipur was grappled with systemic issues: illegal immigration from Myanmar and Bangladesh, rampant poppy cultivation fueling drug smuggling, and encroachments on reserve forest lands. The Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement which was intended to bring peace with militant groups, had instead empowered foreign Kuki militants to aligned with political representatives, blurring the line between legitimate governance and insurgent interest. Their mouthpiece CSOs often restrict movement along national highways, further destabilizing the state. Manipur was not just a state in crisis—it was a battleground for lawlessness, held hostage by external forces and internal neglect.

N. Biren's leadership was defined by his willingness to confront these challenges head-on, even at great personal and political risk. His tenure from 2017 to 2023 marked a golden era for Manipur, characterized by bold reforms and unprecedented development. Unlike predecessors who opted for complacency, Biren launched a multi-pronged strategy to restore the state’s sovereignty, security, and prosperity. His flagship initiatives—Meeyamgi Numit, Go to Village, and Go to Hills—brought governance directly to the people, fostering inclusivity and trust across urban and rural divides, as well as between hill and valley communities.

In fact, Biren didn’t just govern—he ignited a revolution. From 2017 to 2023, Manipur transformed from a forgotten corner of India into a shining example of what courage and vision can achieve. His Meeyamgi Numit and Go to Hills campaigns brought government to the people, not as distant bureaucrats but as partners in progress. He walked the hills, met his people, and listened—really listened—to the dreams and fears of the people. This wasn’t politics as usual; it was a movement.

One of Biren’s most audacious moves was his war on drugs, targeting narco-terrorist networks that had turned Manipur into a hub for poppy cultivation and drug smuggling. This campaign disrupted powerful vested interests, earning him enemies but significantly curbing the drug epidemic that threatened the state’s youth and economy. Similarly, his efforts to identify and deport illegal immigrants from Myanmar and Bangladesh addressed demographic imbalances that risked altering Manipur’s cultural and social fabric. The introduction of the Inner Line Permit System (ILP) in 2019, after a 70-year struggle, was a landmark achievement, protecting the indigenous identity of the communities by regulating the entry and stay of outsiders.

Biren also took decisive action to secure Manipur’s borders. His government oversaw the construction of 398 kilometers of border fencing along the India-Myanmar border, strengthening security and curbing illegal crossings. Perhaps most significantly, Biren's administration canceled the SoO agreement with groups of foreign origin, ending the impunity enjoyed by Kuki militants who had exploited the agreement to destabilize the state. These measures were not mere policy decisions; they were bold assertions of Manipur’s sovereignty.

His commitment to the ecological heritage was equally resolute. BJP led government cracked down on illegal encroachments in reserve forest lands. These evictions protected Manipur’s biodiversity and ensured sustainable development, building on early environmental progress. In 2018, Biren’s government started the process to remove “Any Kuki Tribe” from the Scheduled Tribes list to prevent misuse and promote clarity in tribal classifications. These decisions, were aimed at safeguarding Manipur’s indigenous identity and promoting unity among its diverse communities.

Under his leadership, the state experienced a socio- economic and cultural renaissance. Imphal, once a ghost town after 6 p.m., came alive with nightlife that rivaled Mumbai or Delhi. Markets buzzed, streets glowed—Manipur was waking up. Then came the cultural spotlight. In April 2023, Imphal hosted the Femina Miss India 2023 finale, a dazzling first for the state and only the second time since 2002 the pageant left Mumbai. The world saw Manipur’s vibrant culture, its grace, its potential. Weeks before, the Hero Tri-Nation Series at Khuman Lampak Main Stadium brought India, Myanmar, and the Kyrgyz Republic together for an international football showdown, putting Manipur on the global sports map. These weren’t just events—they were Manipur shouting, “We’re here, and we’re unstoppable!” These milestones, coupled with plans for more international events, positioned Manipur as one of India’s top emerging destinations for tourism and culture.

For these, the BJP led governance earned national recognition. In 2018, Biren received the prestigious “Champions of Change” award from Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu for transformative leadership. These achievements were not the work of a single leader but a testament to the synergy between Biren’s vision, the support of the central BJP leadership, and the resilience of Manipur’s people.

However, Biren's reforms—his war on drugs, his border crackdowns, his defiance of militant influence—rattled some powerful forces. Critics whispered that he stirred the pot too much, that silence might have kept a shaky peace. But silence? That’s what gave us the 2015 Moreh rampage, when a Kuki mob looted and burned Meitei homes while the Congress government looked the other way. Silence is what let militants choke highways and drug lords prey on Manipur’s youth. He chose to fight, and fight he did.

Then came May 3, 2023—a day that broke Manipur’s heart. Pre-planned violence erupted, exploiting ethnic fault lines to tear the state apart. The timing was no accident. Fresh off the Femina Miss India finale and the Hero Tri-Nation Series, Manipur was basking in global attention. The violence wasn’t just chaos—it was sabotage, a calculated strike to crush the state’s rise. Biren, the man who’d poured his soul into Manipur, stepped down as Chief Minister. Not because he craved power—he didn’t. He stepped aside because his love for Manipur trumped personal ambition. That’s the mark of a true leader, Biren’s leadership was a calculated risk, prioritizing long-term stability over short-term appeasement.

Had he chosen to cling to power, he might have prolonged his tenure, but his commitment to the state’s long-term interests prevailed. Biren's foresight, once dismissed by some, has proven prescient, showing the urgent need for regional cooperation to address these shared threats.

He may be the last Meitei CM, but Biren is the first Chief Minister who awakens the people from their sleep. Beyond policy achievements, N. Biren Singh’s tenure marked a cultural and political awakening for the Meitei community. His legacy goes deeper than policies—it’s about awakening a people.

Beyond policy, Biren’s legacy is a cultural and political awakening for the Meitei community. Since Manipur was annexed into the Indian Union in 1949, many argue the Meiteis had been lulled into a slumber, their cultural and political fire dimming. Biren changed that. He confronted illegal immigration, saved future generations from drugs, shaking the community awake and giving them a vision of a proud, united Manipur. Whether that future shines or stumbles, N Biren’s leadership has lit a spark that won’t fade.

Forget the Switzerland of India dream for a moment—it’s not dead, but it’s wounded. N. Biren Singh stepped down not because he failed, but because he dared to fight Manipur’s demons: drugs, militancy, illegal immigration, forest encroachments. His reforms made enemies, sparked opposition, and led to the tragic violence of May 3, 2023. But his courage wasn’t in vain. His warnings now haunt Mizoram, Tripura, Meghalaya, and Assam, where the same threats creep closer. Nongthombam Biren Singh wasn’t just a Chief Minister—he was a warrior for the indigenous soul of the state.

The Luwangsangbam gathering is a call to peace—not for war, but for unity. It’s a reminder that people, from the hills to the valleys, can rebuild. N Biren's title of People's CM isn’t just a nickname—it’s a badge of trust, earned through sweat, sacrifice, and a relentless love for his state. The road ahead is tough, but Manipur’s story isn’t over yet.

This is the story of a leader who fought for his people, a state on the cusp of greatness, and a dream that refuses to die. Manipur can rise again—a cultural jewel, a sport powerhouse, a land where peace and prosperity reign. The dream lives, and it’s worth fighting for!

